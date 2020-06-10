G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIII. Cowen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,966.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.