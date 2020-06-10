FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $11.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Shares of COO opened at $303.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.57. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,563,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

