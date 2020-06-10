FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Cut by DA Davidson

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.