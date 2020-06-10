FY2020 Earnings Estimate for British American Tobacco PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.