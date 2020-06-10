Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNKO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $351.85 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.53. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 82.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 785.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 843,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

