Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLGT. CSFB cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.55.

FLGT stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,729,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $142,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

