Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 349,682 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Pareto Securities cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.82%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.46%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

