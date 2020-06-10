Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.20 ($24.88).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,731.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,377.49.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

