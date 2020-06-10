Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 2,073 ($26.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.46) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.20 ($24.88).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The company has a market cap of $768.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.49.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.