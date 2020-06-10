Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,736 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,035,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

