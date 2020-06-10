Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

CRL stock opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

