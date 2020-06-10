Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $14.04 Million Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSX shares. 86 Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

