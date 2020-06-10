Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 97,561 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 776,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 192,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 50.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Fanhua Inc has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fanhua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

