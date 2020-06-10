Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 446,983 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.78% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.57. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

