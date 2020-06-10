Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 43,752 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

