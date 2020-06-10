Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.