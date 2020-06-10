Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,781 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after buying an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of HSY opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

