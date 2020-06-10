Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of LCI Industries worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 345,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

