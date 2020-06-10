Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,558 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Phreesia worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $77,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.02. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

