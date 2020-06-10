Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 138,901 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in HP by 217.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 221,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 151,429 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in HP by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,507,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

