Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 11,400 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.32% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,512,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after buying an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,591,000 after buying an additional 288,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after buying an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 229,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

