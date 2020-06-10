Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of Franklin Resources worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

