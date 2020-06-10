Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 447,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

RAMP opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

