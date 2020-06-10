Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 211,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

BIP stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 172.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

