Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of QTS Realty Trust worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -222.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

