Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,036 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,053,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

