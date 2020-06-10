Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.44% of Sonos worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sonos by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at $772,952.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,022 shares of company stock worth $1,578,820. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

