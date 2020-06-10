Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after buying an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after buying an additional 286,933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after buying an additional 249,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after buying an additional 225,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

