Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.