Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $825.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

