Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 21,520 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

OMC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

