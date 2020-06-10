Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 446,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 361.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.