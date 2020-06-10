Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,811,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,019,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

