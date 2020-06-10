Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of FWRD opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $33,200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Forward Air by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Forward Air by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

