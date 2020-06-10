FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

