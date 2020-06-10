Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Insider David Lazzarato Sells 668 Shares

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($145.09), for a total transaction of £76,152 ($96,922.49).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £108.85 ($138.54) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69.78 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of £116.30 ($148.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,824.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLTR. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 8,040 ($102.33) to £106 ($134.91) in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £102 ($129.82) price objective (up from GBX 9,000 ($114.55)) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a £100 ($127.28) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,000 ($89.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,162.50 ($116.62).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

