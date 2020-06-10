Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $2,243,108.12 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FIVN stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $108.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 615,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,013,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 69.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

