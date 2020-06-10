First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI opened at $15.97 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.