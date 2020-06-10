First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 453,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Hawaiian by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,795,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.