First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFBC. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $15.79 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,524,000 after purchasing an additional 118,575 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

