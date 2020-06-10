First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

FDEF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $757.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.42. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

