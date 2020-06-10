First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $436.75 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $542.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

