First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $518.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,175,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 157,525 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

