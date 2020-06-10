FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State (LON:SOLI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 585 ($7.45) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 522.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. Solid State has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 685 ($8.72).

Get Solid State alerts:

In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,454.63).

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.