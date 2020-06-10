FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.06. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.36 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of $290.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.