Financial Survey: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) vs. Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

62.6% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Gamco Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.01% 7.60% Gamco Investors 23.82% 176.32% 46.35%

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Gamco Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Gamco Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.50 $111.71 million $7.36 9.62 Gamco Investors $312.37 million 1.38 $81.92 million N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Gamco Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.