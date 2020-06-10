Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

FISI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $339.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

