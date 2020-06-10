Financial Analysis: Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) versus ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -17.57% ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orosur Mining and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR 2 3 1 0 1.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orosur Mining and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining $37.10 million 0.13 -$11.12 million N/A N/A ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR $14.12 billion 0.17 $229.74 million $0.81 5.95

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Orosur Mining has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR beats Orosur Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc. acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 41 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

