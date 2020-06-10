FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,313,000 after buying an additional 2,328,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,724,000 after buying an additional 1,295,814 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,322,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 487,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of TRN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

