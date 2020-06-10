FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.